SZA Announces Ctrl Tracklist Feat. Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad, & More

Fans have been waiting forever for SZA’s debut album Ctrl to come out. It’s finally arriving at the end of the week, and the TDE-affiliated R&B singer has just revealed the LP’s tracklist on social media. It’ll feature guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad, Travis Scott, and James Fauntleroy, and the song that Kendrick is on, “Doves In The Wind,” is apparently all about vaginas, as SZA announced in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month. Find CTRL’s full tracklist below.

01 “Supermodel”

02 “Love Galore” (Feat. Travis Scott)

03 “Doves In The Wind” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

04 “Drew Barrymore”

05 “Prom”

06 “The Weekend”

07 “Go Gina”

08 “Garden (Say It Like Dat)”

09 “Broken Clocks”

10 “Anything”

11 “Wavy (Interlude)” (Feat. James Fauntleroy)

12 “Normal Girl”

13 “Pretty Little Birds” (Feat. Isaiah Rashad)

14 “20 Something”

Ctrl is out 6/9 on TDE/RCA.