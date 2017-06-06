Kevin Morby – “City Music” Video

Kevin Morby, the folk-rocker who used to front the Babies and play bass in Woods, is returning next week with City Music, an urban companion piece to his 2016 album Singing Saw. He’s already shared early tracks “Come To Me Now,” “Aboard My Train,” and “1234” and performed a few more in a live session at the Stereogum office last month, and today, he’s sharing the LP’s title track and centerpiece. “It’s a rare song for me in that it’s more about the guitar than the lyrics, so when it came time to write lyrics, I wanted to make something as relatable and simple as possible to conjure up the feeling of being elated by a city’s beautiful mania,” Morby explains. The song is an epic seven-minute groove that gradually picks up steam, and it comes with an odd little video that has a lot of fun with the image of Kevin Morby’s voice coming from other people’s mouths. Christopher Good directs. Watch and listen below.

City Music is out 6/16 on Dead Oceans.