Zola Jesus – “Exhumed”

Zola Jesus is returning in the fall with Okovi, the follow-up to her 2014 album Taiga. “Okovi is a Slavic word for shackles,” Nika Roza Danilova writes in the artist statement that accompanies the announcement. “We’re all shackled to something — to life, to death, to bodies, to minds, to illness, to people, to birthright, to duty. Each of us born with a unique debt, and we have until we die to pay it back. Without this cost, what gives us the right to live? And moreover, what gives us the right to die? Are we really even free to choose?” She recorded the album in the midst of several personal traumas, and lead single “Exhumed” is an appropriately dark piece of work, all dramatic string stabs and buzzing electronic menace, marrying the operatic noise-goth of her early work to the widescreen ambition of her last album. Listen and find Okovi’s tracklist below.

Okovi tracklist:

01 “Doma”

02 “Exhumed”

03 “Soak”

04 “Ash To Bone”

05 “Witness”

06 “Siphon”

07 “Veka”

08 “Wiseblood”

09 “NMO”

10 “Remains”

11 “Half Life”

Tour dates:

09/16 Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape

09/21 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

09/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

09/23 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

09/25 Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

09/26 Austin, TX @ North Door

09/27 New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

09/28 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

09/29 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

09/30 Washington, DC @ U Street

10/01 Boston, MA @ ICA Boston

10/03 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

10/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

10/06 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

10/07 Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/08 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/09 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

10/10 Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/11 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

10/16 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

10/17 San Francisco, CA @ Independent

10/19 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

10/20 Portland, OR @ The Old Church

10/21 Vancouver, BC @ Venue

Okovi is out 9/8 on Sacred Bones.