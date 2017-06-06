Zola Jesus – “Exhumed”

Zola Jesus is returning in the fall with Okovi, the follow-up to her 2014 album Taiga. “Okovi is a Slavic word for shackles,” Nika Roza Danilova writes in the artist statement that accompanies the announcement. “We’re all shackled to something — to life, to death, to bodies, to minds, to illness, to people, to birthright, to duty. Each of us born with a unique debt, and we have until we die to pay it back. Without this cost, what gives us the right to live? And moreover, what gives us the right to die? Are we really even free to choose?” She recorded the album in the midst of several personal traumas, and lead single “Exhumed” is an appropriately dark piece of work, all dramatic string stabs and buzzing electronic menace, marrying the operatic noise-goth of her early work to the widescreen ambition of her last album. Listen and find Okovi’s tracklist below.
Okovi tracklist:
01 “Doma”
02 “Exhumed”
03 “Soak”
04 “Ash To Bone”
05 “Witness”
06 “Siphon”
07 “Veka”
08 “Wiseblood”
09 “NMO”
10 “Remains”
11 “Half Life”
Tour dates:
09/16 Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape
09/21 San Diego, CA @ Casbah
09/22 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
09/23 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
09/25 Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
09/26 Austin, TX @ North Door
09/27 New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
09/28 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
09/29 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
09/30 Washington, DC @ U Street
10/01 Boston, MA @ ICA Boston
10/03 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
10/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
10/06 Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
10/07 Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/08 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/09 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
10/10 Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
10/11 Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
10/16 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
10/17 San Francisco, CA @ Independent
10/19 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
10/20 Portland, OR @ The Old Church
10/21 Vancouver, BC @ Venue
Okovi is out 9/8 on Sacred Bones.