Voodoo 2017 Lineup

New Orleans’ Voodoo Festival is one of the last big American festivals every year, and it’s just announced the lineup for this year’s show, which comes to New Orleans’ City Park 10/27-29. This time around, Kendrick Lamar, the Killers, and the Foo Fighters are on board as headliners, with LCD Soundsystem and DJ Snake on that just-under-the-headliner slot. The bill features plenty of other notable names, including Brand New, Miguel, the Afghan Whigs, Crystal Castles, Post Malone, Prophets Of Rage, Whitney, Strand Of Oaks, Mannequin Pussy, Bleached, the Black Angels, Charles Bradley And His Extrodinaires, and Live. There’s not much that’s New Orleans-specific about this particular lineup, but then there never is. You can check out all the details here.