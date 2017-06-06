Watch Thundercat Play The Tonight Show With Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins

On his new album Drunk, jazz-funk starchild Thundercat wrangled big names like Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell. But when it came time to release the lead single, he didn’t call on any of them. Instead, he gave us “Show You The Way,” a woozily gorgeous track that features ’70s and ’80s soft-rock titans Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins. Last night, Thundercat brought the two of them with him when he performed on The Tonight Show. Thundercat dressed like, more or less, an actual clown, which was weird. But Loggins is looking good, and it was a blast to hear these three weave their voices in and out of each other and to see Thundercat do some spaced-out bass-shredding. Watch the performance below.

Drunk is out now on Brainfeeder.