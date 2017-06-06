Watch Ryan Adams’ Lovely “Doomsday” Performance On Kimmel

Lizzy Goodman’s new book Meet Me In The Bathroom, an oral history of the early-’00s New York rock explosion, features a whole lot of fascinating info. And one of the more vivid stories is the one about Ryan Adams and the Strokes; the band evidently banned Adams from hanging out with them because they thought he was a bad influence on Albert Hammond, Jr. After reading this, it’s somewhat amazing that Adams is even still functioning, let alone still cranking out great music on a regular basis. But he’s doing it! And after releasing his strong Prisoner album earlier this year, Adams has been heavy on the late-night talk-show circuit. Last night, he was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he and his band did a lovely and assured take on the Prisoner highlight “Doomsday.” Watch it below.

Prisoner is out now on Pax-Am/Blue Note/Capitol.