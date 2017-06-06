Alvvays – “In Undertow”

Alvvays have officially announced their sophomore album, Antisocialites, after teasing it a bit last week. It’s the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut, and lead single “In Undertow” contains all of the elements that were initially so charming about the Toronto five-piece blown up to fuzzy and dreamy new heights. Molly Rankin’s vocals are as evocative as ever as she’s declarative in the track’s central hook: “There’s no turning back after what’s been said.” In a press release, Rankin says that the album “is a fantasy breakup arc and my life nearly imitated art,” and as long as we get more songs with needling questions like “When you get old and faded out, will you want your friends?,” bring on the Alvvays breakup album. Listen to “In Undertow” below.

Tracklist:

01 “In Undertow”

02 “Dreams Tonite”

03 “Plimsoll Punks”

04 “Your Type”

05 “Not My Baby”

06 “Hey”

07 “Lollipop (Ode To Jim)”

08 “Already Gone”

09 “Saved By A Waif”

10 “Forget About Life”

Antisocialites is out 9/8 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here and check out their extensive upcoming tour dates here.