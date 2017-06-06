Jay Electronica – “Letter To Falon”

Jay Electronica’s debut album has been on hold for the better part of a decade — his big breakout single “Exhibit C” came out way back in December 2009, before Drake had released an official studio album, to give you an idea of how much the hip-hop landscape has changed in the interim — and there’s still no telling when the album might arrive. In the meantime, today we do get a new song called “Letter To Falon,” which was appeared on a tentative Act 2: Patents Of Nobility tracklist a full five years ago. It was first available as a Tidal exclusive, but Jay Elec has now shared a direct download, so we can all listen below and assess exactly when this shit was recorded. It’s produced by Jay plus the Bullitts and U2/Adele producer Paul Epworth. Stream or download below.

Letter to Falon is dedicated to all who are pushing forward through adversity, hard trials and hate from the naysayers. #keepgoing — سيف الله (@JayElectronica) June 6, 2017

According to Jay’s Facebook post, “Letter To Falon” is dedicated to Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, who is two games into dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. As Stereogum’s one-man Ohio contingent, I hope Durant’s Finals run turns out just as successfully as Jay Electronica’s career so far.