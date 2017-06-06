Rihanna Responds To Body-Shaming Article With A Gucci Mane Meme

Recently, as Revelist points out, the shithead sports website Barstool Sports posted an article, from writer Chris Spags, that, in gross and unfunny fashion, called Rihanna fat. Here’s a charming sample quote: “A world of ladies shaped like the Hindenburg loaded into one-piece bathing suits may be on the horizon now that Rihanna is traipsing around out there looking like she’s in a sumo suit.”

The site has since taken down the article, and founder Dave Portnoy has issued an apology, though it is the worst apology you will ever read: “Lots of feminists not happy about it. To be honest I don’t think the blog was as bad as many are making it out to be… He should not be writing blogs that we as a company end up having to defend… Just like how the risk wasn’t worth the reward in writing this, the risk isn’t worth the reward defending it either. That’s called being a leader. I make the decisions nobody else has the stomach to make.”

Everything about this reeks of terminal assholism, and it’s also just confounding on a basic-accuracy level. Not to be that guy, but have you seen Rihanna? In any case, Rihanna has responded to this unbearably stupid story the way she responds to just about everything: Issuing an icy subliminal in the form of an Instagram meme:

Anyone who has seen a recent photo of Rihanna knows that she does not look anything remotely like 2007 Gucci Mane, but still, well played.