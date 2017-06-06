Torres – “Skim” Video

Torres has signed to 4AD and debuted a single today to accompany the announcement. “Skim” is the first new music we’re hearing from Mackenzie Scott since she released Sprinter back in 2015. Torres will embark on a headlining tour in the coming months; check out the dates and watch the Ashley Connor-directed video for “Skim” below.
Torres tour dates:
06/24 Bialystok, PL @ Halfway Festival
07/17 Los Angeles, CA @ School Night @ Bardot
07/21 San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Rickshaw
07/23 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
08/19 Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
09/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
09/29 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
09/30 Boston, MA @ Sinclair
10/01 Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
10/03 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
10/05 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
10/06 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
10/09 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
10/11 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
10/17 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/21 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/23 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
10/24 Nashville, TN @ High Watt
10/25 Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/04 Reykjavik, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves
11/07 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
11/08 London, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome
11/09 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
11/10 Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere
11/11 Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
11/13 Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9
11/14 Hamburg, DE @ Waagenbau
11/15 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
11/16 Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/18 Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde