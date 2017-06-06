Torres – “Skim” Video

Torres has signed to 4AD and debuted a single today to accompany the announcement. “Skim” is the first new music we’re hearing from Mackenzie Scott since she released Sprinter back in 2015. Torres will embark on a headlining tour in the coming months; check out the dates and watch the Ashley Connor-directed video for “Skim” below.

Torres tour dates:

06/24 Bialystok, PL @ Halfway Festival

07/17 Los Angeles, CA @ School Night @ Bardot

07/21 San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Rickshaw

07/23 Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/19 Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

09/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

09/29 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

09/30 Boston, MA @ Sinclair

10/01 Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

10/03 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

10/05 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/06 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/09 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/11 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

10/17 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/21 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/23 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

10/24 Nashville, TN @ High Watt

10/25 Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/04 Reykjavik, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves

11/07 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

11/08 London, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome

11/09 Brighton, UK @ The Haunt

11/10 Paris, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

11/11 Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

11/13 Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9

11/14 Hamburg, DE @ Waagenbau

11/15 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

11/16 Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/18 Brussels, BE @ Botanique Rotonde