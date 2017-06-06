Sheer Mag – “Need To Feel Your Love”

Fiery Philly punks Sheer Mag have always shown a healthy love for ’70s classic-rock choogle, and their newest song might be their most Camaro-shaking track yet. After a string of excellent EPs, Sheer Mag will release their full-length debut Need To Feel Your Love this summer. We’ve posted first single “Just Can’t Get Enough,” and now they’ve also shared the title track, which stretches all the way out to four minutes and includes lots of vaguely Doobie Brothers-ish guitar interplay. It’s still got a whole lot of raw immediacy working for it, though. Check it out below.

Here’s what Christina Halladay had to say about the song in a press release: “When you get to the point of a romantic relationship and you feel as if you have done everything to give that person a chance to make the most out of it and you are at the breaking point and you NEED them to do something more, even if you don’t exactly know that is.”

Tour Dates:

07/12 Brooklyn, NY @ House of Vans !

08/23 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat *

08/24 Raleigh, NC @ King’s *

08/25 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

08/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

08/31 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair * ~

09/01 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola ~

09/02 Toronto, ON @ The Horseshoe ~

09/03 Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory ~

09/04 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class ~

09/05 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place ~

09/11 Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo #

09/12 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups #

09/13 Louisville, KY @ Kaiju #

09/14 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop #

09/15 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

09/16 Madison, WI @ The Frequency #

09/17 St Louis, MO @ RKDE

09/18 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

09/19 Omaha,NE @ Reverb Lounge

09/20 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock

09/21 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

09/25 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater ^

09/26 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey ^

09/27 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater ^

09/29 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^

09/30 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club ^

10/02 San Diego,CA @ Soda Bar ^

10/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Hi Hat ^

10/04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo ^

10/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ^

10/06 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister ^

10/07 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^

10/09 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street @ OKC ^

10/10 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

10/11 Austin, TX @ Barracuda ^

10/12 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

10/13 Houston, TX @ Walter’s ^

10/14 New Orleans, LA @ Siberia ^

10/15 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

10/16 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

10/18 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight ^

10/19 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern ^

! w/ Royal Headache

* w/ Haram

~ w/ Lost Balloons

# w/ Flesh World

^ w/ Tony Molina

Need To Feel Your Love is out 7/14 via Wilsuns RC.