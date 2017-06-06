Are Tidal’s 4:44 Ads Promoting A New Jay Z Album?

All signs point to Jay Z prepping a new album for release this year, his first since 2013’s highly questionable Magna Carta Holy Grail. He’s headlining a number of festivals this September, starting with his own Made In America, and longtime collaborator Swizz Beats recently teased a new Jay project. And now, as our colleagues at SPIN point out, Jay’s streaming service Tidal is running some mysterious ads that just might be promoting his forthcoming LP.

The ads, which read “4:44,” have been appearing on rap-leaning music and culture sites such as Complex, 2DopeBoyz, and The Undefeated this morning. Although they do not explicitly mention Tidal, the source code for the images includes the phrase ““tidal-444.” The filenames for all the other display ads reference the names of the respective companies. Meanwhile, the same “4:44″ ad has appeared in at least one NYC subway stop this week — specifically the Jay St. stop, wink wink.

Okay fine can someone please explain these ads all over Jay St Metrotech pic.twitter.com/EMs0aDpU4W — Seth Rosenthal (@seth_rosenthal) June 6, 2017

So is the new Jay Z album called 4:44? Or is he releasing a song called “4:44″? It sure seems like these ads are, at the very least, tied to his new album rollout in some way. I’m sure between now and September we’ll all find out.