Thelma – “Peach” Video

Earlier this year, Brooklyn-based band Thelma released their beautifully uneasy debut self-titled album, and today they’ve shared a video for “Peach” from it. It’s the second video we’ve gotten from the band following the one for “White Couches,” and both capture the sort of still menace that comes through in their music so well. This one stars a dog with one blood-red eye who spooks a chicken coop and, per an interview with Uproxx, the dog actually died a couple of days after they shot the video, which is very sad but at least he could star in this creepy video before he had to go. R.I.P. Bob. Watch below.

Thelma is out now via Tiny Engines.