Australian pop weirdo Kirin J Callinan is releasing a new album, Bravado, at the end of the week, and today he’s shared an absurdist video for “Living Each Day,” a track that features Connan Mockasin. The video, which was directed by Kii Arens, places Callinan and friends against a number of ridiculous backdrops. There’s a ton of little jokes, but it’s best just to watch! You can do so below.

Bravado is out 6/9 via Terrible/Siberia Records.