Kesha loves Jerry Seinfeld. Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t know who the fuck Kesha is. On the red carpet for the David Lynch Foundation’s National Night Of Laughter And Song, Kesha asks Seinfeld to hug her (3x) and he says: “Yeah, no thanks.” Please watch the exceedingly awkward interaction below.

WATCH: Kesha asks Jerry Seinfeld for a hug and Jerry, who doesn't recognize her, says no….several times. pic.twitter.com/4MaOKAz4B0 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 6, 2017