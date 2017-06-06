Hear St. Vincent Give Advice To Teenage Girls

St. Vincent appeared on The Rookie Podcast with Tavi Gevinson today, doling out advice to teenage girls for the recurring Ask A Grown segment. “I think the ‘faking it til you make it’ thing is very real,” Annie Clark told Jules, a listener who asked for tips on how to be more self-confident. “If you don’t have confidence, pretend to be a person who does, and eventually you will have confidence because you’ll see the fruits of your reaching out to people. But mainly, no one’s looking at you and no one cares, because they’re all thinking about themselves.” Listen to the episode here.