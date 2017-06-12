Big Boi – “Chocolate” (Feat. Trozé)

Big Boi is releasing his new album, Boomiverse, later this week, and we’ve heard a couple tracks from it so far — the Adam Levine-featuring “Mic Jack,” the Killer Mike and Jeezy-featuring “Kill Jill,” and the Gucci Mane and Pimp C-featuring “In The South” — and today he’s shared another one from it. He just debuted the Trozé-featuring “Chocolate” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, where he also said that he has more songs in the wings: “I’ve got another 12 songs ready, soon as they show appreciation. Boomiverse is sack 1 and I also got sack 2…” Listen to “Chocolate” below.

Boomiverse is out 6/16 via Epic.