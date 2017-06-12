Parrot Leaks Previews Of Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Calvin Harris is releasing a new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, at the end of the month, and so far we’ve heard a couple of tracks from it — “Slide,” “Heatstroke,” and “Rollin” — and gotten a peek at its ridiculously stacked guest feature lineup. And today, some goddamn rude parrot leaked some snippets from the upcoming album, including some unheard contributions from the aforementioned guest list like Snoop Dogg, D.R.A.M., Lil Yachty, Kehlani, and more.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 is out 6/30.