Queens Of The Stone Age Tease New Album On Interactive New Website

Queens of the Stone Age have a new album coming out; so far, that’s all anyone has been able to get them to admit. But the curtains are finally lifting: The band debuted a new website today, featuring a graphic of a vintage-y television set with eight staticky channels. According to this QOTSA tweet, the artwork was created by the artist Boneface:

Several phrases appear throughout the TV set and its channels, including “Mumbo Jumbo,” “13,” “Tutti Frutti,” “Reclaim Everything,” “It’s a ‘Beautiful’ Day in the U.S.A.,” “Askew,” “Gold Standard,” “Enteen,” “1976 Evil,” and “All My Confusion Is Waving Goodbye.” There’s also a few mouse-over animations, including blinking eyes, a lit match, and a ghost who shoots pink electrical bolts. The “planet exploding” logo QOTSA posted on social media two months ago appears in the lower right.

As one Reddit sleuth was quick to note, Boneface created the artwork for New Skin, the 2016 album by Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi’s band CRX. That album cover featured a motorcycle jacket emblazoned with words or symbols representing the album and song titles, so it’s not much of a stretch to expect something similar for QOTSA. Perhaps the channels that are pure static now will reveal more in the coming weeks.

Check out the new Queens of the Stone Age teaser site for yourself here.

This article originally appeared on Spin.