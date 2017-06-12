LCD Soundsystem Scoff At Rhino Reissues: “[We] Aren’t Announcing Shit”

Earlier today, Rhino announced that they will reissue LCD Soundsystem’s self-titled album as well as 45:33, This Is Happening, and London Sessions. As it turns out, all of those titles have been available for years on the DFA web store. LCD Soundsystem released a statement today asking that fans continue to buy their records from DFA and NOT Rhino. Here’s what the band had to say: “LCD Soundsystem certainly aren’t announcing shit, as they had no idea that these were even coming out. Just buy the records from DFA, like you have been able to for years.”

A press release issued by LCD Soundsystem’s PR points out that Rhino described the band as “one of the freshest sounds on the London underground scene in the early 2000s.” Hmm…