Back in 2013, standup comedian Rory Scovel did a set at Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville, and White subsequently released the gig as an album, Rory Scovel Live At Third Man Records, on — you guessed it — Third Man Records. Scovel’s new Netflix special Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time is debuting next week, and now White has once again teamed up with him by appearing in the trailer. Watch below.