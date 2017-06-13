Pusha T Says King Push Is 85% Done, Mostly Produced By Kanye West

It’s been about a year and a half since Pusha T released his album Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude. That’s a great LP, but to hear Pusha talk about it, it’s not the real album; it’s merely the opening shot for his long-awaited new opus King Push. As HipHopDX points out, Pusha recently sat down for a Complex video interview at an Adidas event, and he said a few words about the forthcoming King Push, which at one point was going to be entirely produced by Pusha’s old collaborators the Neptunes. Pusha now says that the album is mostly done, but that this time he’s got a different superstar producer collaborator. Kanye West apparently produced most of the album.

When asked how far along the album is, Pusha said, “I’m going to say I’m at 85%. That’s a confident 85. Great lyrics, great beats. Beats are phenomenal. It’s time. It’s rap time.”

And as for the production, “It’s mostly Kanye West. The beats, I’m telling you, I’m giving you a sign! Good beats! Crack! I’m answering you. Bruh! Great beats! Great super-producer beats! And raps! Amazing raps! I’m telling you!”

Here’s the interview; the King Push stuff starts around the 2:30 mark.

Pusha has reportedly been helping Kanye West on his own new music.