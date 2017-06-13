The Drums – “Mirror” (Feat. IO Echo)

Later this week, New York-via-Florida indie-poppers the Drums are coming back with their new album “Abysmal Thoughts”. They’ve already shared a generous handful of tracks from the album: “Blood Under My Belt,” “Heart Basel,” “Head Of The Horse.” And now they’ve shared another one, which unites them with a name we haven’t heard in a while. “Mirror” is a shimmery sigh of a song, and it features vocals from Ioanna Gika, frontman for Los Angeles electronic rockers IO Echo. Below, listen to the song and check out a statement about it from Drums frontman Jonny Pierce.

Pierce writes:

“Abysmal Thoughts” is the first album where I am taking responsibility for myself. It’s the first album where I look more inward and less outward. It is an album of self exploration. Maybe the problems in my adult life come from a broken place inside of me. Maybe I can’t properly love because I don’t really know who I am. Maybe people leave me because they have no other choice. This entire album felt like intense therapy and “Mirror” was the first session. My steady anchor through the entire recording process was my dearest friend, Ioanna Gika — she held my hand through all of it and so I thought it fitting to ask her to sing with me on this song.

“Abysmal Thoughts” is out 6/16 on Anti-.