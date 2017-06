Earlier this month, the War On Drugs released “Holding On,” the second single from the band’s upcoming new album, A Deeper Understanding, following early track “Thinking Of A Place,” and today they’ve shared a new video for “Holding On.” It stars The Wire’s Frankie Faison and the band’s Adam Granduciel and was directed by Brett Haley off a concept by Krysten Ritter. Watch it below.

A Deeper Understanding is out 8/25 via Atlantic.