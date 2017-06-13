SOAR – “Fort Funston”

SOAR are a new-ish group made up of some great San Francisco-based musicians — Joyride!‘s Jenna Marx, Void Boys’ Shannon Bodrogi, Watercolor Paintings’ Rebecca Redman, and Dreamspoiler’s Mai Oseto — and later this year they’ll release their debut album, dark / gold, the follow-up to a very promising 2016 EP. “Fort Funston” is the album’s chiming and dynamic lead single, named after a Bay Area harbor defense station turned national park. It chronicles a conversation at the end of a relationship with the park as its backdrop: “When you told me this was it, I remember looking at a brick in the wall and thinking I wish I could be it,” they sing. “When you told me this is the end, ‘I just want to be friends,’ well maybe we would be if you had been one.” The song is wistfully sentimental, but as it picks up in the back half they offer some drive and forward momentum that suggests things will be alright even if the relationship is over. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Fort Funston”

02 “Secret Santa”

03 “Fatigue”

04 “19th Ave”

05 “Speakwrite”

06 “In The Bed”

07 “Old Dogs”

08 “Domino”

09 “Poor Soil

10 “Keeping A Record”

dark / gold is out 8/25 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.