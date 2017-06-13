Stream Bernice Puff

Toronto digital pop experimentalists Bernice have impressed us with early singles “St. Lucia,” “Don’t Wanna Be European,” “David,” and “Talking About Her,” songs that zeroed in on a liquid electronic pop sound that struck an enticing balance between playful abandon and chilly remove. Now those tracks have been packaged into an EP called Puff along with a new song called “Gemini.” On the whole, the project reminds me of what Thom Yorke’s solo albums might sound like if they weren’t so insular and dour. Its blend of physical, emotional, and cerebral is well worth your time, so stream it below.

Puff is out 6/16 on Arts & Crafts. Pre-order it here.