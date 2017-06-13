Worriers – “Future Me”

Later this year, Worriers will follow up their Laura Jane Grace-produced 2015 LP Imaginary Life with a new album — their first for SideOneDummy Records — and today they’ve shared a track from it in advance of their upcoming tour. “Future Me” is a glimmering and sentimental note-to-self in which Lauren Denitzio sings about what they regret: “When I leave, you’ll never notice it/ But I relive those years like phantom limbs/ Your indecision, your lack of empathy/ I should have left, should have settled for lonely.” Listen and check out their tour dates below.
Tour Dates:
07/06 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *#
07/07 Lancaster, PA @ Lizard Lounge *#
07/08 Belmar, NJ @ Paul’s Tavern *#
07/09 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *#
07/12 Wilmington, DE @ 1984 *%
07/13 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 *%
07/14 Brooklyn, NY @ TBA *% (w/ Katie Ellen)
07/19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto *
07/20 Cincinatti, OH @ North Side Yacht Club *
07/21 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge *
07/23 Denver, CO @ Three Kings *^
07/25 Pomona, CA @ Acerogami *^!
07/26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg *^!
07/27 Oakland, CA @ Night Light ^
07/28 Portland, OR @ The Analog Downstairs ^
07/29 Seattle, WA @ Lucky Liquor (matinee) ^
07/29 Seattle, WA @ Victory Lounge ^
07/30 Missoula, MT @ The Zacc Below ^
07/31 Bozeman, MT @ Whistle Pig Korean ^
08/02 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium ^
08/03 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club ^
08/04 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club ^
08/05 Indianapolis, IN @ Grove Haus ^
08/06 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class
* w/ Camp Cope
# w/ Cayetana
% w/ Thin Lips
! w/ Chris Farren
^ w/ Typesetter
“Future Me” is out now via SideOneDummy.