Worriers – “Future Me”

Later this year, Worriers will follow up their Laura Jane Grace-produced 2015 LP Imaginary Life with a new album — their first for SideOneDummy Records — and today they’ve shared a track from it in advance of their upcoming tour. “Future Me” is a glimmering and sentimental note-to-self in which Lauren Denitzio sings about what they regret: “When I leave, you’ll never notice it/ But I relive those years like phantom limbs/ Your indecision, your lack of empathy/ I should have left, should have settled for lonely.” Listen and check out their tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

07/06 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *#

07/07 Lancaster, PA @ Lizard Lounge *#

07/08 Belmar, NJ @ Paul’s Tavern *#

07/09 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *#

07/12 Wilmington, DE @ 1984 *%

07/13 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5 *%

07/14 Brooklyn, NY @ TBA *% (w/ Katie Ellen)

07/19 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto *

07/20 Cincinatti, OH @ North Side Yacht Club *

07/21 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge *

07/23 Denver, CO @ Three Kings *^

07/25 Pomona, CA @ Acerogami *^!

07/26 Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg *^!

07/27 Oakland, CA @ Night Light ^

07/28 Portland, OR @ The Analog Downstairs ^

07/29 Seattle, WA @ Lucky Liquor (matinee) ^

07/29 Seattle, WA @ Victory Lounge ^

07/30 Missoula, MT @ The Zacc Below ^

07/31 Bozeman, MT @ Whistle Pig Korean ^

08/02 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium ^

08/03 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club ^

08/04 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club ^

08/05 Indianapolis, IN @ Grove Haus ^

08/06 Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

* w/ Camp Cope

# w/ Cayetana

% w/ Thin Lips

! w/ Chris Farren

^ w/ Typesetter

“Future Me” is out now via SideOneDummy.