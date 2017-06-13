Lee Ranaldo – “Circular (Right As Rain)” Video

Lee Ranaldo, who used to play guitar and occasionally sing in Sonic Youth, has just announced that he’s got a new solo album coming out. It’s called Electric Trim, and Ranaldo recorded it in New York and Barcelona with producer Raül “Refree” Fernandez. Sharon Van Etten contributes vocals to six songs, including one full-on duet, and the album features guitar from Wilco’s Nels Cline and drums from Oneida’s Kid Millions and from Ranaldo’s former Sonic Youth bandmate Steve Shelley. The album follows Last Night On Earth, Ranaldo’s 2013 album with his band the Dust, and he played its title track in a Take Away Show last year. Today, he’s shared its twinkling, skronkily pretty lead single “Circular (Right As Rain).” Ranaldo co-directed the video with Fred Riedel, and it transposes footage of Ranaldo and his band in the studio with stock footage of old carnival rides and New York streets. Watch the video and check out the Electric Trim tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Moroccan Mountains”

02 “Uncle Skeleton”

03 “Let’s Start Again”

04 “Last Looks” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)

05 “Circular (Right As Rain)”

06 “Electric Trim”

07 “Purloined”

08 “Thrown Over The Wall”

09 “New Thing”

Electric Trim is out 9/15 on Mute.