A$AP Ferg just dropped a new track named after the actress Nia Long, who got her start playing Claudia Prescott in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. This is the latest in a series of one-off singles Ferg has been releasing as of late; back in April we heard his Remy Ma collab “East Coast” as well as “Wrong,” which he debuted alongside A$AP Rocky. Listen to “Nia Long,” which was produced by HighDefRazjah, below.