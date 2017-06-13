Last Night’s Jeopardy! Contestants Are Not Big Frank Ocean Fans

Frank Ocean has been a Jeopardy! clue at least twice before, and his name came up on the show again last night. This time, the prompt required a depth of knowledge about Ocean’s catalog that’s probably beyond that of a casual music fan: “On this song from Channel Orange, Frank Ocean sings to a cab driver of his unrequited love for a man.” The song is critically acclaimed and socially important, but it’s not exactly a hit. So it’s not that surprising that none of the contestants were able to correctly respond, “What is ‘Bad Religion’?” Still a little disappointing, though.

#Jeopardy has gotten hip! What is Bad Religion, Alex. Ha!!! @holleyweird_films A post shared by Jes Carney (@jescarney) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Frank Ocean was a $2000 dollar Jeopardy answer and none of the old contestants got it SMDH pic.twitter.com/hEZnhNzoQy — jordan (@JAC23_) June 13, 2017