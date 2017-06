Yesterday, Queens Of The Stone Age revealed an interactive website that contained a bunch of clues about their follow-up to Like Clockwork…, which is presumably going to be announced soon, and today that same website has been updated with a new teaser video that features a bunch of voices repeating the phrase “gold mine.” One of the phrases that pops on their website is “Gold Standard,” so it’s possible that could be the title of the lead single. Check out the teaser below.