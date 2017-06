“7 Towers” is a song off of Yowler’s 2015 debut album The Offer, which is being reissued by Double Double Whammy this week. The release includes a brand new song called “Go,” which was put out as a single, as well as “Tornado Warning.” Now, watch a softly lit, DIY video for “7 Towers” below via The FADER.

The The Offer reissue is out 6/16 via Double Double Whammy.