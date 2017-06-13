Justin Vernon Collaborating With TU Dance For St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series

Bon Iver has announced that band leader Justin Vernon will collaborate with contemporary dance troupe TU Dance for the sixth season of St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music series, dedicated to “innovative new projects + iconoclastic artists in unique presentation formats.” It appears to be yet another outlet for new music from Vernon following last fall’s massive collaborative event in Berlin. Vernon’s project with TU Dance will be performed 4/19-21 at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul. Tickets do not appear to be available yet at the orchestra’s website.