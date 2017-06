Just a few hours ago, A$AP Ferg released a new song, “Nia Long,” and it looks like that may have just been the first in a string of fresh tracks. Ferg’s just uploaded another new one, “Aw Yea,” which features Lil Yachty. A press release from the artist tantalizing teases that we should “stay tuned for more…,” so it looks like we could be getting even more Ferg tracks soon. Listen to “Aw Yea” below.

UPDATE: Ferg has shared another new song called “Plain Jane.” Hear that below.