Drake, Mac DeMarco, Feist, Carly Rae Jepsen Among Polaris Prize 2017 Nominees

The long list for Canada’s 2017 Polaris Music Prize has been revealed. Drake, Mac DeMarco, Feist, Carly Rae Jepsen, Leonard Cohen, the Weeknd, Japandroids, the New Pornographers, BADBADNOTGOOD, Tanya Tagaq, and more have made the cut. The 40-name long list will be cut down to a 10-name short list, which will be announced on 7/13. Here’s this year’s full list of nominees:

A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation

Alaclair Ensemble – Les Frères Cueilleurs

Anciients – Voice of the Void

Arkells – Morning Report

Philippe B – La grande nuit vidéo

BADBADNOTGOOD – IV

Louise Burns – Young Mopes

Chocolat – Rencontrer Looloo

Clairmont The Second – Quest For Milk and Honey

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Antoine Corriveau – Cette chose qui cognait au creux de sa poitrine sans vouloir s’arrêter

Le Couleur – P.O.P.

Marie Davidson – Adieux Au Dancefloor

Mac Demarco – This Old Dog

Gord Downie – Secret Path

Drake – More Life

Feist – Pleasure

Figure Walking – The Big Other

Fiver – Audible Songs From Rockwood

Geoffroy – Coastline

Hannah Georgas – For Evelyn

Japandroids – Near To The Wild Heart Of Life

Carly Rae Jepsen – E.MO.TION Side B

B.A. Johnston – Gremlins III

Lisa LeBlanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?

The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions

Klô Pelgag – L’Étoile thoracique

Peter Peter – Noir Éden

Lido Pimienta – La Papessa

Jessie Reyez – Kiddo

Daniel Romano – Modern Pressure

The Sadies – Northern Passages

John K. Samson – Winter Wheat

Tanya Tagaq – Retribution

The Tragically Hip – Man Machine Poem

TUNS – TUNS

Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude

Weaves – Weaves

The Weeknd – Starboy

Charlotte Day Wilson – CDW

After the short list is announced on 7/13, the winner will be crowned at the Polaris Prize Gala on 9/18. Last year, Kaytranada http://www.stereogum.com/1899954/kaytranada-wins-2016-polaris-music-prize/news/”>won the honor.