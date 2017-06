Vibrant young Florida rapper Denzel Curry just dropped a funky new track called “Zeltron 6 Billion” featuring guest work by Lil Ugly Mane. It’s no surprise that the FNZ-produced track is a banger; we’ve been digging Curry’s work for awhile now, and just a month ago we ranked the Denzel-collaborated Show Me The Body track “In A Grave” as one of the best songs of the week. Check it out “Zeltron 6 Billion” yourself below.

Curry promises more new music 13 days from now.