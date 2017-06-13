Watch Young Thug’s E.B.B.T.G. Trailer

Young Thug has just shared a trailer for his much-anticipated “singing album” E.B.B.T.G. (short for Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls), which will come out this Friday (6/16). In the trailer, which features some new music, a group of girls kidnaps and beats up another girl and tie her up to a chair and spell out the album’s title on duct tape on her face. Check it out below.

Thugger has also revealed the cover art, which reads Beautiful Thugger Girls: