Arcade Fire Tease “Creature Comfort” With A Commercial For Ritalin Cereal

“Creature Comfort” is one of the new songs that Arcade Fire have been playing live from their upcoming album, Everything Now, and today they’ve shared a teaser for the studio version of the track. The band posted a video on their Facebook page of what looks like a brightly-colored cereal commercial advertising a product that’s made out of 100% marshmallows, but it also says it “contains methylphendiate” (generic ritalin) and comes with a split-second warning screen about the nutritional information of the product. The video also points to the newly created Everything Now Corp Facebook page. Check it out below.