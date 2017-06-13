Kehlani Kicks Fan Out Of Her Show For Screaming “Kyrie!”

Kehlani used to date NBA star Kyrie Irving, whose Cleveland Cavaliers were defeated in the NBA Finals last night. Last year, when Kehlani and Irving were still dating as far as the public knew, she reunited with another ex, fellow R&B singer PartyNextDoor. PND posted a photo of himself lying in bed with Kehlani, causing the internet to explode with speculation that she had cheated on Irving, which apparently led to Kehlani’s attempted suicide last year. So it goes without saying that Irving is a sensitive subject for her.

It also follows that if you yell “Kyrie!” at one of her concerts, she won’t respond positively. As Vibe reports, just such a thing happened last night at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson. When a man yelled Irving’s name, Kehlani asked security to throw him out of the show, urging the crowd to identify him and instructing him, “Get the fuck out this concert, bitch.” She added, “Kyrie will whip your fucking ass. That’s my best fucking friend.” Watch footage below.

Fan yells "Kyrie" during concert, #Kehlani kicks them out A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

Kehlani’s official debut album SweetSexySavage is out now on Atlantic.