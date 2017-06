Last month, Charli XCX did a guest DJ set for Nylon Japan’s 13th anniversary party. She was joined on stage by PC Music’s A. G. Cook, and during their set they played an unreleased Charli cover of Cher’s “Believe,” which reimagines the song in the metallic pop style of her most recent output. Their set was recently uploaded online, and you can check out the Cher cover at the 43m14s mark in the video below.