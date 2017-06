Death From Above, née Death From Above 1979, recently returned with new single “Freeze Me.” And now they’ve shared an accompanying music video directed by Corey Adams, which follows a cabal of weightlifters who live it up in a fancy house as the outside world descends into a post-apocalyptic hellscape. There’s lots of gratuitous bicep flexing, and the band’s Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler appear in the video to serve up a delicious pile of corn dogs. Watch below.