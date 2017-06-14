Chelsea Wolfe – “16 Psyche”

Chelsea Wolfe worked with Russian Circles’ Mike Sullivan on her 2015 album Abyss, and the result was the closest she’d ever gotten to full-on metal. The goth-rock queen is following that up in the fall with a new LP called Hiss Spun, and this time, she recorded it with Converge’s Kurt Ballou and got Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen to play guitar. Lead single “16 Psyche” is a suitably heavy doom-crusher, and it’s awesome. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Spun”

02 “16 Psyche”

03 “Vex”

04 “Strain”

05 “The Culling”

06 “Particle Flux”

07 “Twin Fawn”

08 “Offering”

09 “Static Hum”

10 “Welt”

11 “Two Spirit”

12 “Scrape”

Tour dates:

09/28 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

09/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

10/02 San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

10/03 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/04 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/06 Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

10/07 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/08 Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre

10/10 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/11 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

10/13 Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/14 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/17 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/19 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/20 Montreal QC @ Le National

10/21 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

10/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/24 Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/25 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/27 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/28 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/30 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/31 Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub

11/01 Portland, OR @ The Wonderland Ballroom

11/03 Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

11/04 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

* Youth Code will open all shows

Hiss Spun is out 9/22 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.