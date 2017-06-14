Chelsea Wolfe – “16 Psyche”

Chelsea Wolfe worked with Russian Circles’ Mike Sullivan on her 2015 album Abyss, and the result was the closest she’d ever gotten to full-on metal. The goth-rock queen is following that up in the fall with a new LP called Hiss Spun, and this time, she recorded it with Converge’s Kurt Ballou and got Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen to play guitar. Lead single “16 Psyche” is a suitably heavy doom-crusher, and it’s awesome. Listen below.
Tracklist:
01 “Spun”
02 “16 Psyche”
03 “Vex”
04 “Strain”
05 “The Culling”
06 “Particle Flux”
07 “Twin Fawn”
08 “Offering”
09 “Static Hum”
10 “Welt”
11 “Two Spirit”
12 “Scrape”
Tour dates:
09/28 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
09/30 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
10/02 San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
10/03 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/04 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/06 Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
10/07 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/08 Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theatre
10/10 Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/11 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
10/13 Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/14 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/17 New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/19 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/20 Montreal QC @ Le National
10/21 Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
10/22 Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/24 Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/25 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
10/27 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/28 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/30 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/31 Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
11/01 Portland, OR @ The Wonderland Ballroom
11/03 Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
11/04 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
* Youth Code will open all shows
Hiss Spun is out 9/22 via Sargent House. Pre-order it here.