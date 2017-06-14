Rostam – “Bike Dream”

At the beginning of last year, Rostam Batmanglij announced that he was leaving Vampire Weekend to focus on his solo career. Since then, he’s shared a couple of songs and put out an entire album with the Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser, and now he’s officially announced his solo debut. It’ll be called Half-Light, and along with the recently shared “Gwan” and the previously released “EOS,” the LP will include “Wood” and “Don’t Let It Get To You,” both of which are nearly seven years old at this point. Curiously, “Gravity Don’t Pull Me” will not be on the album, but it will include a lovely new song called “Bike Dream,” which you can hear below.

The Half-Light tracklist features Angel Deradoorian and Wet’s Kelly Zutrau:

01 “Sumer”

02 “Bike Dream”

03 “Half-Light” (Feat Kelly Zutrau)

04 “Thatch Snow”

05 “Wood”

06 “Never Going To Catch Me”

07 “Don’t Let It Get To You”

08 “I Will See You Again”

09 “Hold You” (Feat. Angel Deradoorian)

10 “When”

11 “Rudy”

12 “Warning Intruders”

13 “EOS”

14 “Gwan”

15 “Don’t Let It Get To You (Reprise)”

Half-Light is out 9/8 on Nonesuch. Pre-order it here.