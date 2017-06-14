Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Knighted By Danish Crown Prince

Being the king of metal drummers was not enough for Lars Ulrich. So, the Danish-born Metallica drummer went and got a higher title recently when he was dubbed a knight by the Danish crown prince. His bandmates congratulated Ulrich on the honor bestowed on him by Crown Prince Frederik, saying it was “not bad for a snot-nosed kid from Gentofte!”<1--more-->

In the accompanying pic Ulrich is sporting his new hardware on his lapel as he poses with the 49-year-old Count of Monpezat.

According to the Copenhagen Post Online the ceremony took place during Frederik’s trip to San Francisco — reportedly on 5/26, though online accounts differ — where he handed over the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannebrog to the 53-year-old drummer on behalf of Queen Margrethe for his long-standing contribution to music.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.