Bump J – “Fuck Up The Summa” (Feat. Yo Gotti & Pusha T)

Back in the early ’00s, Bump J was a young king of Chicago rap, a name who constantly came up in next-to-blow conversations. But it never quite panned out for Bump J, and he spent most of the past decade in prison for a 2007 bank robbery in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park. But Bump got out of prison last month and almost immediately released the anthemic comeback single “Good 2 Be Home.” And now he’s teamed up with two fellow rap veterans, Yo Gotti and Pusha T, on the hammering, purposeful “Fuck Up The Summa.” Check it out below, via Fake Shore Drive.

No word yet on a new Bump J album or mixtape, but, I mean, give him time.