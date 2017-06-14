Nosaj Thing – “All Points Back To U” (Feat. Steve Spacek)

Jason Chung, the Los Angeles producer who records as Nosaj Thing, has been making evocative electronic music for about a decade, working with people like Kendrick Lamar, Chance The Rapper, and Kid Cudi along the way. As Pitchfork points out, Chung has announced that he’ll follow up 2015’s Fated with a new album called Parallels later this year. Blonde Redhead frontwoman Kazu Makino and Bob Marley’s granddaughter Zuri guest on different songs, and lead single “All Points Back To U” is a stark, haunted, atmospheric track with vocals from the UK musician Steve Spacek. Check it out below.

<a href="http://nosajthingil.bandcamp.com/album/parallels" target="_blank">Parallels by Nosaj Thing</a>

Parallels is out 9/8 on Innovative Leisure.