Queens Of The Stone Age Announce New Album Villains Produced By Mark Ronson

Queens Of The Stone Age just announced a new album titled Villains by way of a video directed by Liam Lynch in which the band takes a polygraph test. The LP was produced in full by Mark Ronson, who is also featured in the video. A snippet of a new song called “Feet Don’t Fail Me” plays for about 45 seconds around the 2:00 mark. It’s quite possible that “Villains Of Circumstance,” which Josh Homme debuted live a few years ago, will be included on the forthcoming album. A release date has yet to be announced — watch the trailer below.