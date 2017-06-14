Arcade Fire Distribute Creature Comfort Cereal Boxes Around Dublin

Arcade Fire got stunts! Ahead of today’s gig at Malahide Castle, the band is spreading boxes of their Creature Comfort ritalin cereal around Dublin, and their Everything Now Co Twitter account is encouraging fans to tweet pictures of themselves with the boxes in exchange for admission to the afterparty. (They’re also instructing people to ask various business owners to “Make it painless.”) It doubles as promo for “Creature Comfort,” the next single from their new album Everything Now, which is allegedly out tomorrow. Arcade Fire debuted the song live at Primavera two weeks ago. Check out the product’s various placements below, where you can also hear our latest preview of the song.

