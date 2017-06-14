The Peacers – “Staying Home” Video

Back in 2015, Sic Alps leader Mike Donovan told us about Peacers, his new band, which also features people who have played in fellow Bay Area psych-rock bands like Thee Oh Sees and the Fresh And Onlys. Later this week, the Peacers will release Introducing The Crimsmen, their second album, and we’ve already posted the song “Jurgen’s Layout.” Today, they’ve shared a video for the sighing, shambolic new song “Staying Home,” which was directed by William Keihn and which tells the story of a disturbed-looking man who burns and buries a stuffed animal. Check it out below, via NPR.

Introducing The Crimsmen is out 6/16 on Drag City.