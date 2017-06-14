Azealia Banks Sued For Over $130,000 In Unpaid Credit Card Debt

Looks like Azealia Banks’ debut album, Broke With Expensive Taste, was aptly named.

According to multiple sources, the “212” singer — whose Twitter account was suspended for a hateful, racist rant in May of last year — was sued Tuesday in Manhattan Supreme Court for failing to pay somewhere between $130,000 to $137,000 in credit card bills to California-based City National Bank. Since 2012, she has taken out 3 separate lines of credit, including 2 credit cards, which she allegedly owes $79,000 and $8,000 on respectively, as well as owing up to $50,000 for a personal line of credit taken out in 2016.

This suit comes as the singer took a third-degree assault plea deal and faces criminal assault charges for biting a bouncer’s breast at Manhattan’s Up & Club club back in 2015.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.